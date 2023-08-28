Lexington seeing increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The city is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Officials warned.

Last week, 264 lab-confirmed cases were tallied, compared to 38 a week in early July and 106 a week at the start of August. Home tests are not included in these counts.

While these numbers remain low compared to this time in 2022, when LFCHD officials tallied nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases per week, the department is warning to remain vigilant.

Tips from LFCHD include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea)

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

“We await the new COVID-19 vaccine/booster for the fall. For anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, please don’t wait — get your first COVID-19 vaccine by same-day appointment every Monday-Thursday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine,” officials wrote on the health department’s Facebook page.

LFCHD also said hospitalizations do remain low, with nine new admissions reported this past week.