Lexington SC takes down Tormenta FC, marking first win in club history

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) — A thrilling night in Georgetown on Saturday as fans packed Toyota Stadium to watch Lexington Sporting Club take on the South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Lexington SC would open the scoreboard first with a goal from Nico Brown.

It started as a free kick from Terique Mohammed that Tormenta SC’s goal keeper would try to keep out but the ball would slip and Ates Diouf would send it over to Nico Brown.

Tormenta FC would level things up 1-1 in the second half with a penalty kick.

But in the 72nd minute, Lexington SC would get possession, Phila Dmini would pass it over to to Owen Green would would get the game winning goal.

Green scored his first professional goal.

“It was a bit amazing, you know for it to get through, I’m very happy and the manner it came it just means everything, said Owen Green.

Brown also spoke on his goal.

“It just shows the unselfishness of Ates Diouf, he could’ve easily scored it himself but he crossed it to me, that is a true testament to him and how unselfish our team is,” said Brown.

The team will now take on Greenville Triumph next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium.