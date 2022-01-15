Lexington road crews, homeless services, others ready for next round of snow

Forecast for more snow and ice on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City snow crews have been preparing roadways in anticipation of snowfall on Sunday. At this time, snow and sleet are expected to start in the morning and continue throughout the day in Lexington.

With snow predicted for Sunday morning, city crews have been pretreating roadways with salt brine. Crews will begin salting the roads early in the morning. Both salt barns are full, with supplies replaced from last week’s snowfall. With lighter traffic expected on Sunday, trucks should be able to cover routes more efficiently.

Travel is not advised during snowfall unless absolutely necessary. If you must be on the road during inclement weather, remember to drive slowly, increase your following distance and allow extra time to reach your destination.

The LFUCG Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention cold weather plan remains in effect through the morning of Monday, Jan. 17.

Get the latest on city snow removal, delays, closings and more at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates.

Residents can get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Twitter accounts (@lexwrecks and @lexkypolice). They can also view traffic at major intersection in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.