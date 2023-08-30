Lexington prison guard pleads guilty to sexual abuse of inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington prison guard on Friday pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of an inmate in 2022.

According to Gregory Barrett’s plea agreement, beginning on June 22, 2022, through July 5, 2022, while he was a prison guard at the Federal Medical Center, Barrett engaged in a sexual act with an inmate. Later, he threatened and intimidated another inmate who was aware of the incident and could be a witness against him.

Barrett will be sentenced on Dec. 15.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.