Lexington prepared for snow, winter weather

City departments share weather prep plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The month of March typically means basketball, blooming trees, daffodils, and warmer Spring weather, but Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says, “before we get there, we have another round of snow to get through.”

Friday, the City of Lexington announced plans for the incoming winter weather.

“Both salt barns are full, our road crews are ready to hit the streets, and public safety will stand by to help those who need it,” said Gorton. “Avoid travel if you can late tonight and tomorrow, and be aware of bitter cold temperatures tonight and Saturday.”

Mayor Gorton called together representatives of city departments to discuss weather plans:

DIVISION OF STREETS AND ROADS:

Streets and Roads crews will be on duty this afternoon to cover any calls concerning slick hills, bridges and overpasses. Starting at 8 p.m., and continuing through tonight, crews will be treating roads. With the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena and NCAA Division III competition at Transylvania, special attention will be given to downtown areas said Rob Allen, Director of the Division of Streets and Roads.

In addition to Streets and Roads crews, contractors will supplement city staff from Environmental Services, Parks, Waste Management, Water Quality and Code Enforcement.

LEXINGTON POLICE:

Lexington Division of Police also plans to have extra personnel downtown. “We ask those who are heading to the games to take their time and pay close attention to officers’ directions and pedestrians,” said Sgt. Guy Miller said. The Police Traffic Section is ready to go, with specialty vehicles and equipment designed to respond to weather conditions.

LEXINGTON FIRE:

The Fire Department is fully staffed and available for immediate response to emergencies. “The cold temperatures that are forecast will create icy conditions that will lead to increased slip and falls,” said Fire Chief Jason Wells, urging residents to use caution.

OFFICE OF HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION AND INTERVENTION:

The Office of Homelessness has activated the emergency weather response plan until Sunday morning. All emergency shelters will be expanding space and accommodating those who may have been restricted in the past. Street outreach teams are working in the community today and tonight to provide transportation and warnings about the forecast. If anyone sees someone in need, please call the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

E-waste offices will be closed on Saturday. Downtown collection will continue as usual.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Woodcock Walk is cancelled Friday night at Raven Run.