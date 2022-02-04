Lexington Police work wrecks overnight, crews at work, minor power outages

Stay home if possible; city emergency operations center shut down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City snow removal crews and contractors continue to work around the clock treating and clearing roadways per the City’s snow plan. Lexington’s Fleet Services division also remains open 24-hours in case snow removal equipment needs servicing.

Roadway conditions worsened overnight and travel may be challenging this morning and throughout the day. Currently, main roads are passable and slushy. Side and neighborhood roads are slick. Travel is only advised if necessary as more precipitation is expected to fall and road conditions may deteriorate. Due to the inclement weather, many businesses may be closed so, it is recommended to check first before leaving your home.

Between 8 p.m. last night and 5 a.m. Friday, the Lexington Police Department responded to the following:

Injury collisions: 2

Non-injury collisions: 3

Motorist assists: 4

Traffic hazards: 8

Wires down: 1

City offices that are not involved in weather response will be closed today. Employees scheduled to telework should begin work at their normally scheduled times.

Other closures for Friday include the Samuel Brown Health Center, the City Employee Pharmacy, the Lexington Family Care Center, Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, McConnell Springs, community centers, the Extended School Program (ESP), Artworks at the Carver School, the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, and City-owned golf courses and pro shops.

Waste Management has announced that no carts or dumpsters will be collected today due to the icy road conditions. Residents may leave their carts at the curb, though they are encouraged to keep them out of the street. Keeping carts off the roads will make it easier for crews clearing streets of ice and snow. A make-up day has not yet been identified. To receive text notifications when holidays or weather impact your collection day, text your collection day (e.g., TUESDAY) to 888777.

For the most up-to-date list of closings, delays and cancelations, visit the City’s website at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates.

Emergency Weather Plan

The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect through the morning of Monday, Feb. 7. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. If you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been deactivated.

Representatives from Lexington Emergency Management, Lexington Police, the Lexington Fire Department and other local agencies have been monitoring conditions since mid-afternoon yesterday.

The ice storm warning has been canceled. A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10am.

Minor power outages have been reported. Most have been restored.

Primary roads and interstate highways are clear. Secondary roads in Lexington are mostly clear but slick and snow covered in spots. Travel is discouraged. If you must drive, reduce speed and increase space between vehicles.

The weather forecast calls for gradual clearing over the next 48 hours. Temperatures will remain below freezing until Sunday. No additional snow or rain is forecast for the weekend or following week.

Get the most up-to-date information about the measures Lexington is taking to ensure the wellness and safety of residents at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates. You can also view the snow and ice control plan with street and sidewalk rankings.

How to stay informed during the winter season

Website: Get the most up-to-date information about the measures the City is taking to ensure the wellness and safety of our residents at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates. You can also view the snow and ice control plan with street and sidewalk rankings.

Social media: Get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Twitter accounts (@lexwrecks and @lexkypolice). General information, including emergency and time-sensitive information, is available on the City’s Facebook account.

Traffic cameras: View traffic at major intersections in real-time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.