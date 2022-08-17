Lexington police warn of payment scam making rounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are warning of another scam making rounds.

In this scam, callers impersonate Lexington police officers and request payments to drop charges, fines or warrants, according to a Facebook post.

A reminder that police won’t ask for your credit card information, money, gift cards, bitcoin or any other payment to drop a charge, fine or warrant.

If someone contacts you claiming to be from the police department and asks for money, hang up and call 859-258-3600