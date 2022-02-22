Lexington Police, Speedway stuffing the cruiser for food items Saturday

Three Speedway locations in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is partnering with Speedway for the 2nd annual Pack-A-Cruiser Food Drive.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lexington Police Department and Speedway will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items at three different Speedway locations across Lexington. All donations will go to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Those looking to make a donation, can drop-off items at any of the Speedway locations listed below:

803 South Broadway

2900 Richmond Road

2490 Nicholasville Road

Some of God’s Pantry Food Bank’s most-needed food items are non-perishable breakfast foods, canned meat, canned fruits, canned vegetables, pasta and rice, shelf-stable milk and soups.