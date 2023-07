Lexington police searching for Dalton Court shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for a suspect they say shot someone on Dalton Court Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Dalton Court around 9 p.m.

There, officers found a man who had been shot and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.