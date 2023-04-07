Lexington police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ February shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they’re searching for an armed and dangerous suspect involved in a February shooting.

Quantaveon Leavell is wanted in connection to a Feb. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on East New Circle Road for a 10-year-old who was shot. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they learned the child was inside a home next to a business when they were shot.

Leavell, 25, has warrants out for his arrest for assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon from this shooting, in addition to other warrants.

He’s considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to call police at 859-258-3600 if he’s seen.

