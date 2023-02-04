Lexington police investigate after juvenile shot early Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are also investigating multiple shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road just before 3:30 a.m. for a juvenile who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a scene was located in the area of the Cheetah Club Gentlemen’s Club.

According to police, the victim was inside their home at the time of the shooting and is not believed to have been involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police AT (859)-258-3600.