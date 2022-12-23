Lexington police respond to 56 traffic-related calls overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they responded to 56 traffic-related calls overnight, thankfully with no major injuries.

The calls involved one injury crash, 10 non-injury crashes, 15 motor assists and 29 traffic hazards, according to Lexington Emergency Management; numbers for this morning aren’t out yet.

A wind chill warning and winter storm advisory are still in effect until 1 p.m. Friday, so continue to plan on slippery road conditions and patchy, blowing snow.

If you have to leave, police say to give yourself extra travel time, slow down, maintain a safe distance between vehicles and make sure you have a full tank of gas for unexpected delays.

You can also see local traffic at major intersections in real-time through the city’s traffic cameras at trafficvid.lexingtonky.gov/publicmap/ and stay up-to-date on closing and snow response at lexingtonky.gov/snow-and-ice-updates.

They ask that you don’t call 911 for road conditions.