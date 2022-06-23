Lexington police officer injured in K-9 attack

Investigators say the attack happened at the Lexington Police Canine Facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Police Officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a K-9 attack at the Lexington Police Canine Facility.

Police say the officer was cleaning out a kennel just before 4 p.m. when it happened. Police say the officer was transported to a hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the officer is in stable condition. The canine was not hurt.