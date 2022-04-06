Lexington police officer, counterfeit money suspect injured during arrest

Investigators say the suspect grabbed the officer's taser and tried to use it on her during a scuffle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a counterfeit money call at a fast food restaurant in Lexington ended with the arresting officer and the suspect going to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the arrest, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say around noon Wednesday an officer responded to a Wendy’s on Thunderstick Drive for a report of a woman trying to pay with counterfeit money. Police say the officer confirmed the money was fake and noticed the suspect had a gun on her and that she fought the officer during the arrest attempt.

Police say the woman grabbed the officer’s taser and tried to use it on the officer during the scuffle, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators say the woman then took off running. She was eventually caught and arrested by the officer at a nearby McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive.

Police say the officer and the suspect suffered what appeared to be minor injuries during the incident. Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately available.