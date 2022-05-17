Lexington police looking for man accused of robbing gas station

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. Monday at the Marathon on Red Mile Road

LEXINGTON,Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police continue to search for a man accused of robbing a Marathon Gas Station Monday morning.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. at the Marathon on Red Mile Road. Police say a K9 was brought in to look for the man but officers believe someone may have picked him up.

Police say the man accused of robbery was wearing a yellow/green jacket, a green mask and had a green handgun. Police say he demanded money from the cashier and got an undisclosed amount before he took off.

If you have any information, call Lexington police. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers HERE.