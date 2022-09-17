Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street.

According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large crowds began forming in the streets following UK Football’s win over Florida. Police say before officers arrived, a fire was started in the road, and a vehicle was flipped.

Police say detectives reviewed video footage from the night and need the public’s help in identifying suspects. According to officers, more people are suspected to be involved. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to please contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.