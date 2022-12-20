Lexington police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Elaina Mammen murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are asking for help locating an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Elaina Mammen on Dec. 10.

Hubert Riley now has warrants for murder, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief for the murder of Mammen on Colonnade Drive, police said Tuesday.

Riley, 22, is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to call police if they see him.

A 15-year-old juvenile is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder. The juvenile is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and criminal mischief. The juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention center.