Lexington Police investigating shooting Monday night

They believe that person is connected to the shots fired call on Scottsdale Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded to a fourth shooting Monday night around 11:18 P.M.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle where they found shell casings and an unoccupied car hit with bullets.

Police say a person walked into the Shell Gas Station on West New Circle Road shortly suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (859) 253-2020.