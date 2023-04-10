Lexington Police investigating possible shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Bryan Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found shell casings.

So far, police say there are no victims or suspects, and are reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, you are asked to call Lexington Police or submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crimestoppers.