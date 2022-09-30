Lexington police investigating after person found shot on Polo Club Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a late-night shooting.

Police were called to the 200 block of Polo Club Boulevard, in the Hamburg area, just before 9:30 Thursday night for reports of a person who was shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

At this time, investigators say they don’t have any information as to what led to the shooting or who is responsible.

They are asking anyone with information to please come forward.