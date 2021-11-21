Lexington Police investigating fatal shooting of 28-year-old man Saturday night

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 28-year-old Pietro Swain.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday night left one man dead.

The Coroner says Swain died at 11:15 pm Saturday after being shot by another person on East Fifth Street.

According to Lexington Police they responded to reports of shots fired on Fifth and Limestone around 10:23 p.m.

Police say when they arrived they found a man, now identified as Swain, in a black car. Police say the car had been hit by gunshots.

They say inside the car, Swain had also been shot.

Police say they don’t have any information on suspects right now.

The shooting is being investigated.