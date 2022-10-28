Lexington Police investigating early morning shooting

Lexington Police say it happened just before 3AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning shooting.

Lexington Police say they received calls for shots fired just a little before 3AM at an apartment complex on North Locust Hill Drive.

When they got there, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and police are still trying to sort out the events that led up to the shooting.

Police say if you or anyone you know has any information, you’re asked to reach out to the Lexington Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crimestoppers.