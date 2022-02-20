Lexington Police investigating disorder at Malibu Jacks Saturday

Police say 5 adults and two minors were arrested.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a disorder at Malibu Jacks Saturday night that resulted in 7 people being arrested.

Officers responded a little after 8 p.m. to the indoor theme park for a disorder with a firearm present.

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.