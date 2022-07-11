Lexington Police investigating after person shot Sunday night

According to Lexington Police, it happened just after 11:30 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are searching for answers after someone was shot Sunday night.

According to Lexington Police, officers were called to the 500 block of Chestnut Street just after 11:30 PM Sunday for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what police called “non life-threatening” injuries.

Crews had the intersection of E. Fifth and Chestnut closed for several hours but it has since been re-opened.

There are no suspects at this time. Lexington Police are asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to please come forward.