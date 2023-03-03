Lexington police investigating after man shows up with gunshot wound at local hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they’re investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound.
Officers were sent to the hospital at 10:50 p.m., according to Lexington police.
The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no scene or suspect(s) have been located.
No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.