Lexington police investigating after man shows up with gunshot wound at local hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they’re investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

Officers were sent to the hospital at 10:50 p.m., according to Lexington police.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no scene or suspect(s) have been located.

No other information was immediately available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.