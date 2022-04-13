Lexington police investigate deadly shooting on Russell Cave Road

40-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, a second victim taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting and homicide that occurred on Russell Cave Road. According to police, at around 11:13 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, officers responded to the 1500 block of Russell Cave Road for a report of multiple gunshot wound victims.

Police say when officers arrived, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the first victim, a 40-year-old man, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, a 51-year-old man, was suffering from reported non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased victim as Armond Lukes. The coroner says Lukes died in the parking lot after another person shot him.

According to officers, the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.