Lexington Police investigate after body found under Clays Ferry Bridge

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say they’re investigating after a body was found under the Clay Ferry Bridge early Saturday.

Police say an individual found a body around 9:59 A.M. Saturday and made the report.

Right now, police say they don’t know an exact cause of death.

The Fayette County coroner will release the identity of the victim.

The law enforcement presence is causing traffic back ups along Interstate 75- Southbound. Police say it’s unclear how long those delays will last.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.