Lexington Police investigate after a man is stabbed Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the Speedway on South Limestone just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person assaulted.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to UK hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

Police say they have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lexington police.