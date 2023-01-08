Lexington Police investigate after a man is stabbed Sunday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the Speedway on South Limestone just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person assaulted.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to UK hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.
Police say they have no suspects at this time.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lexington police.