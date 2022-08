Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night.

On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.