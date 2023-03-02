Lexington police: homicide, hostage situation call turned out to be swatting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — What was a call to Lexington police as a homicide and hostage situation Thursday morning is now believed to have been a swatting.

Police were sent to the 400 block of Jefferson Street for a call that a man had shot someone and was holding two other people hostage inside his home. Once police arrived, they found the home empty.

The homeowners were called and informed about what police are calling a swatting.

The scene has cleared and no one was injured.