Lexington Police, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announce partnership to help solve unsolved homicides

This summer, Lexington Police and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are committing $10,000 in reward money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This summer, Lexington Police and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are working together to help solve the unsolved homicide cases in Lexington from this year, and they want your help in bringing justice to the people in our communities who’ve been affected by the violence.

According to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, eight homicide cases so far in 2022 remain unsolved in Lexington.

Monday morning, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announced a partnership with the Lexington Police Department over the next three months, committing $10,000 to help solve some of the still-open cases.

The money will be given back to people in the community who help Lexington Police and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers solve the cases. According to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, any tip from the public, which can be given anonymously, that leads to an arrest and closure of a case will get $2,500.

According to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, the money comes entirely from its annual Golf Scramble event, and the initiative started due to the larger number of homicides this year and the pandemic’s strain on police department resources.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says it’s confident people out in the community can help solve these open crimes, hoping an increase in reward money will help people come forward with information.

“It takes a community to keep a community safe. Everybody working together, everybody figuring out what they can do, and we look at this as Crime Stoppers, ‘What can we do to help?’ We look at other cities, and other Crime Stoppers programs and they have increased their reward amount. By doing that you see tips come in. Money talks. People want to get paid, they want to remain anonymous, so increasing that amount is going to help a whole lot,” said Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Detective Anthony DeLimpo.

You can submit a tip to any open case anonymously–your information won’t be gathered or tracked–at p3tips.com or you can give Bluegrass Crime Stoppers a call at (859) 253-2020.