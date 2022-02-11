Lexington plans traffic safety improvements for West High Street

After series of accidents, including fatalities, work on raised crosswalks to begin later this month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following a study of traffic safety on West High Street, the City is installing four raised crosswalks/speed tables to help calm traffic and prevent serious collisions.

“The first priority of local government is public safety, and that includes safety on our roads,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Making improvements to West High Street will help calm traffic, and make the route safer for everyone.”

Following several collisions on West High Street, some fatal, the Mayor and several councilmembers worked together to find improvement opportunities in hopes of preventing future incidents. A study commissioned by the City recommended installing raised crosswalks/speed tables on West High Street, between Lexington Center Drive and Herlihy Street.

The City has already taken additional steps by lowering the speed limit to 25 mph, straightening out the curve at Herlihy Street, adding reflectors and rumble strips, narrowing travel lanes, installing water-filled barriers, and placing driver speed feedback and curve warning signage.

Design of the new raised crosswalks/speed tables will begin in late February, with construction planned for late spring or early summer.