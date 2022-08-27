Lexington organization honors lives lost due to overdose-related deaths

The event included several guest speakers, music, a resource fair, and family-friendly activities

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An annual event Saturday in Lexington honored the lives of people who died from overdose-related deaths.

Voices of Hope is a recovery community organization. Founders held their ninth annual “Overdose Awareness Day” at Jacobsen Park.

The event included several guest speakers, music, and family-friendly activities. There was a resource fair that featured more than 30 community organizations providing information for those seeking recovery from drug and alcohol abuse and to help grieving families.

People also brought pictures of their loved ones to post on a memorial space and to write messages of hope to share with others.

“We know that often times, when people overdose, they may not get an obituary. They may not get hallmark cards or flowers the way that people do when they pass away of other illnesses, so it’s really about providing a safe space for families to grieve,” said co-founder Alex Elswick.

Elswick says Voices of Hope recently opened up a new center on North Broadway. They encourage everyone who needs support to reach out.