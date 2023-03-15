Lexington, One Knoxville sporting clubs show off unique trophies ahead of 1st game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington and One Knoxville sporting clubs are showing off what the winner of the first game of the inaugural season could take home…and it’s not your typical trophy.

Up for grabs to the winner of the March 18 matchup will, yes, be a trophy — but also a full-size bourbon barrel and a bottle of bourbon from a distiller located in the losing club’s area.

“There are already decades of history between our cities and states across the sporting landscape,” said Steven Short, chief operating officer of the Lexington SC. “As expansion clubs in USL League One, launching in the same season, we are thrilled to add our own traditions to those colorful rivalries while providing fans on both sides of the state line the opportunity to travel to the entire series. We are excited to launch this competition in Knoxville Saturday and expect this to be one of many additions to our trophy cabinet.”

“Knoxville and Lexington have a long – mostly friendly – history as sporting rivals. To be starting our professional club history against our friends up north is a treat,” said Drew McKenna, partner at One Knox. “We’re looking forward to a great inaugural game on Saturday and to hoisting the whiskey barrel after winning the season series later in the summer. Finally, thanks to Company Distilling for their partnership and support. Win or lose, we’ll send Lexington home with a bottle of Company. Like most things, bourbon is better in Tennessee.”

After all three games have been played, whichever club leads on aggregate score will earn the trophies. Should the aggregate be tied, the first tiebreaker will be goals scored and second tiebreaker will be away goals scored.

