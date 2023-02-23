Lexington mother keeping son’s legacy alive through advocating for gun violence prevention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “I’m tired of losing a lot of our kids period,” said Alisa Hairston, mother of Berkley O’Dell Taylor Parks, who continues to heal after the loss of her only son.

“I lost my son to gun violence, 08-22- 2021, the only child that I had,” added Hairston.

For Alisa, surviving breast cancer and losing her son to gun violence, left her questioning her next move.

“I’m the voice for Berkeley and I’m trying to help and save kids. I’m trying to educate. I want to you all to get involved. I want your input. I want to see how we can change what we can do to come together,” she says.

Alisa is now trying to keep her son’s legacy alive by inspiring other kids to do better, making sure their voices are heard.

“I want you all to know that if you need therapy, you know what I’m saying? You need, black people as black people, sometimes we are the worst, we don’t think we need therapy,” added Alisa.

She says in her journey of healing she spoke to the other family also torn by gun violence in the deadly shooting of her son.

“I even went to that person, that mom, to let you know, let you know how I am. Did she receive me that way? No, she really didn’t. And that’s okay because she’s not there yet,” also says Hairston.

Hairston adds that as she continues to try to give back and connect with the younger generation, she wants to make sure they know they have an alternative to pulling the trigger, “we out here saying Black Lives matter, how can they matter when we out here killing each other?”

Hairston also added that shes working to establish a scholarship in memory of her son.