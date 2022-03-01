Lexington mayor lifts mask mandate in city buildings

Mayor Linda Gorton made the announcement Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Employees and members of the public will no longer have to wear a mask in government office buildings in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton made the announcement Tuesday.

While masks are no longer required, Mayor Gorton said people can continue to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so. She says employees are encouraged to put their personal and family safety first.

This decision comes after Governor Andy Beshear on Monday announced masking will be optional in state office buildings.