Lexington mayor, husband test positive for COVID-19

Both have been vaccinated, symptoms are mild

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her husband, Charlie, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both have had two immunization shots plus boosters. They both wear KN95 masks and practice social distancing. The Mayor tested positive Thursday morning; Charlie tested positive Wednesday night.

“We both have mild symptoms,” Mayor Gorton said. Most fully immunized people who get the virus have relatively mild cases.

The Gortons will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for 5 days, and if symptoms are resolving, follow that with 5 additional days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.