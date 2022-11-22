Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis

10 warning signs of dementia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

“The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or I just can’t put sentences together, racing thoughts, repetitive behavior, things like that,” says Kevin Haggerty who was diagnosed with dementia a few years back.

We’ve all heard that the brain is the most precious part of your body, its what dictates every action in our body.

As you get older things begin to change.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.

Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging.

“Dementia is a neurological condition where a person loses a lot of short term memory. And in Lexington, we are a dementia friendly community. And what that means for us as a community is we’re trying to create an environment outside the walls of senior centers and medical facilities where persons can feel like they belong, like in churches and in restaurants and hair salons at pharmacies,” says Kristy Stambaugh, director of aging and disability services, at the Lexington Senior Center.

Haggerty says although his family has been very supportive, it’s important to know early signs to lookout for.

“I would say the biggest thing I would say is read up on the symptoms that you know or can decide whether or not you have dementia and catch the catch it early so that when you are finally diagnosed with dementia that you can be more prepared and so this is what I need to do to help solve it or get over it,” he adds.

.

Stambaugh also spoke on trying to better educate the community regarding dementia.

“What we’re doing is educating the community on what dementia is some of the signs to look for how you can better serve your customers and clients. And so far to date, I think we have four businesses fully designated.”

Stambaugh with the Lexington Senior Center says one of the businesses that has helped train their staff is Ramsey’s Diner at the Zandele location.

Rob Ramsey says the training has not only helped accommodate their customers but he feels the training has also been beneficial for the workers, creating a sensitivity towards dementia.

Stambaugh adds the dementia diagnosis doesn’t just affect the individual, but everyone around them.

There are 10 warning signs of dementia including:

memory loss that disrupts daily life challenges in planning or solving problems difficulty completing familiar tasks confusion with time or place trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations new problems with words in speaking or writing misplacing things and losing ability to retrace steps decreased poor judgement withdrawal from work or social activities changes in mood or personality

Haggerty says he is grateful for the support he gets at the Lexington Senior Center.

For more information on dementia, click here.

For more information on the Lexington Senior Center, click here.