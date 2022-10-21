Lexington man sentenced to 5 years for sex trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man will serve five years in prison for sex trafficking, a judge determined Thursday.

According to Michael Comberger’s plea agreement, Comberger admitted to owning and operating a prostitution business, named Fantasys Escort Service, in Fayette County.

Comberger, 57, used a website for sex trafficking where he would show various women in different locations across the U.S. on the website, each picture was shown with biographical information and hourly rates. Comberger said he would set up appointments for the escorts for sex with customers, and, on multiple occasions, drove them to customers in other states.

Comberger pleaded guilty in June 2022.