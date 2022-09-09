Lexington man sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for armed fentanyl trafficking.

On July 11, 2021, law enforcement responded to a call of reckless driving and found Titus Mayhorn inside the vehicle with a gun in the front passenger seat. Mayhorn was impaired and arrested for DUI.

A search of the car revealed 985 blue fentanyl pills, a bag of marijuana, cash and three guns.

Mayhorn pleaded guilty in May 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Federal law says Mayhorn must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under supervision for five years.