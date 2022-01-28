Lexington man named to pharmacy board; Harrodsburg, Danville judge panel named

Governor makes board, commission appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed the Honorable Jessica Green as Circuit Judge for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Division 9, in Jefferson County.

— Appointed Anthony Tagavi as a member of the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy.

Anthony Tagavi of Lexington is the Director of Pharmacy at University of Kentucky HealthCare. He replaces Christopher Harlow, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2025.

— Appointed Doris Bartleson, Catherine Carter, Nicholas White and Garland Christopher as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 50th Judicial Circuit and District.

Doris Bartleson of Harrodsburg is retired. She replaces Virginia Yates, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Cathy Carter of Harrodsburg is retired. She replaces Kenneth Wall, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Nicholas White of Danville is a restaurant manager at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. He replaces Nancy Stratton, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Garland Christopher of Harrodsburg is deputy sheriff at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. He replaces Mary Caldwell, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

— Appointed Terrie White, Donnie Holland, Michael Oliver and Phillip Sisk as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 56th Judicial Circuit and District.

Terrie White of Eddyville is retired. She replaces Darwin Belt, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Donnie Holland of Cadiz is retired. He replaces Christina Ethridge, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Micheal Oliver of Princeton is an automobile dealer at Wildcat Chevrolet. He replaces Paul Ryan, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Phillip Sisk of Princeton is retired. He replaces Tony Thompson, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

— Appointed Marilyn Mason as a member of the Kentucky Housing Corporation Board of Directors.

Marilyn Mason, of Ashland, is a real estate broker. She replaces Phillip Moffett, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term ending Oct. 30, 2025.

— Appointed Jaron Alexander and Ryan Cornell as members of the Kentucky Board of Barbering. The Governor has also reappointed Jason Crockett.

Jaron Alexander of Louisville is a barber at The Lab Professional. He replaces Matthew Moore, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2025.

Ryan Cornell of Crestwood is the owner of Handsome Fellows Barber Shop. He replaces Lee Jordan, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2025.

Jason Crockett of Paducah is the general manager of Stratemeyer Media and shall serve for a term ending Feb. 1, 2025.

— Appointed Dawn Baase and Joseph Moffitt as members of the Kentucky Water Well Certification Board. The Governor has also reappointed Todd Mills, Orris Hayes and Kevin Moses.