UPDATE: Man charged with murder for shooting in 2021

Lexington Police arrested 41-year-old Kenneth Wadkins

UPDATE APRIL 8, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Police Department has charged one person in connection with a 2021 homicide that occurred in the 500-block of Breckenridge Street.

Kenneth Wadkins, 41, was arrested and charged with Murder for the 2021 shooting death of Wesley Brown II.

Wadkins is detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY JANUARY 21, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is sent to the hospital Thursday night in serious condition after a shooting outside a home.

Lexington Police Department said officers received a call at about 7 p.m. about gunshots on Breckenridge Street near the William Wells Brown Community Center. The address was 602 Breckinridge, according to police.

Police officers who were investigating the scene tell WTVQ ABC 36 News they received information that someone had fired shots at the victim and then drove off. The victim was the only person home, police said.

Anyone with information should call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.