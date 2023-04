Lexington man dies after being struck by vehicle on I-64 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-64 Monday morning.

William “Will” Dawson Bach was walking on I-64 in Franklin County when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Franklin County coroner William Harrod.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene around 6 a.m.

It’s unknown if charges are expected.

No other information was immediately available.