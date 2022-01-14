Lexington man charged with torturing his dog

Brandon Combs is accused of burning his dog
Tom Kenny,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man faces a felony animal torture charge following his arrest on Thursday, according to Lt. Jai Hamilton, cruelty investigator with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

Lt. Hamilton says a call was received on Christmas Eve about a dog that had been burned and was running loose on Devonport Drive.

Following an investigation, the dog’s owner, 35-year old Brandon Combs was arrested and charged with Felony Torture of a Dog, according to Lt. Hamilton.

The female dog suffered burns on her back, has undergone four surgeries to date and is not yet out of the woods, according to Lt. Hamilton.

 

 

 

