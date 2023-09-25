Lexington man arrested after ‘violent assault’ on Jessamine Co. deputy

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/25/23, 1:27 p.m.

Saenz was arrested on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said in an update at 1 p.m. Monday.

He’s being taken to UK Hospital for evaluation of his injuries.

9/25/23, 12:10 p.m.

A Lexington man is wanted after a “violent assault” on a Jessamine County deputy on Sunday night.

A Jessamine County deputy was trying to make a traffic stop of a vehicle on US 68 around 9 p.m. yesterday when Ciro Garcia Saenz allegedly pulled over, got out of the car and fled.

After a “lengthy foot chase,” police say Saenz appeared like he was going to surrender but then “violently assaulted” the deputy.

The deputy, who was not named, was hit in the head and face “numerous” times during the alleged assault. Then, Saenz is accused of getting ahold of the deputy’s gun.

A “fight for control” took place, and the deputy was apparently able to get control of his gun again and “was able to fire rounds off.”

Saenz then fled, jumped over a fence and back onto a farm off of KY 169, police said.

A five-hour search ensued, however, Saenz couldn’t be found.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

You’re asked to call Central Dispatch at 859-887-5447 if you see a man wearing pants and no shirt, in the area of the farms between KY 169 and heading back south or on any main road.

As of publishing time, Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching the area again.