Lexington man accused of lying about being a Navy SEAL to get loan

According to a federal grand jury indictment, Christopher "Rusty" Custer falsified loan documents to start a horse business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal grand jury alleges a Lexington man lied about being a Navy SEAL and falsified loan documents to get money to try to start a horse business, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Christopher “Rusty” Custer faces two charges of bank fraud and two charges of wire fraud.

The report says Custer applied for a loan from Traditional Bank to buy a home and land in Lexington for an equine business. He’s accused of misrepresenting his finances, character and personal history in documents he gave to the bank in May 2018 and August 2019, according to the report.

He’s also accused of sending false information about his financial status by email to an investor in November 2019 to get a loan for an oil and gas pipeline inspection business, according to the report.

The federal indictment against Custer includes a forfeiture count aimed at recovering $1,572,697 that he allegedly received as a result of fraud, according to the report.

The bank fraud charges have a maximum sentence of 30-years in prison, according to the report.

The newspaper reports attempts to reach Custer were unsuccessful.