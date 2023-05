Lexington man accused of killing wife, two daughters pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man accused of killing his wife and two daughters last year pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Steven Wilson allegedly shot and killed his wife, Lisa, and two daughters, Bryonny and Bronwyn, on May 25, 2022, on Caywood Drive.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and 25 years was recommended for each count.

Wilson’s next court date is set for June 29.

See More

Triple homicide case headed to grand jury in Lexington