Lexington Police investigating triple homicide on Caywood Drive

Police say three women were found dead on the scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that occurred on Caywood Drive. According to police, at around 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Caywood Drive for a report of a disorder with a gun. When officers arrived, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims a 65-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, and a 38-year-old female were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.