Lexington libraries closing at noon

Online, virtual services still offered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the current winter weather and deteriorating road conditions in Fayette County, the Lexington Public Library will close at 12:00 noon today, Thursday, January 6, 2022. Virtual services, including eBooks, eMagazines, and online databases will remain available.

For the most current updates about the Lexington Public Library, please visit www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.