Lexington honors veterans with Week of Valor

Lexington will celebrate veterans during the annual Week of Valor, seven days of events held around the community.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington announced multiple events from Nov. 5-12 as part of the Week of Valor.

“I am so proud of those in our community who have committed a part of their lives to serving our country in the military,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “My family is a military family, and I understand the sacrifices of those who serve, and the families who support them. It is important to me, and our community, that Lexington recognizes and honors our veterans and their support system.”

“VRUCK was unable to sponsor a Veterans Day Parade this year,” Abbott said. “We chose to provide additional services and programs during the Week of Valor to honor our veterans, their families, National Guard, and Reserves.”

The celebration kicks off Nov. 5, with Mayor Linda Gorton issuing a proclamation designating November 5-12 as Week of Valor in Lexington.

There are many events scheduled for the Week of Valor, including a two-day kick-off at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. On November 5 & 6, the park will host special guests, Fastrax Sky Diving Team, Toys for Tots toy drive with the U.S. Marine Corps, veterans claims assistance, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations, a military apparatus static display, and car show.

More information on these events is available at VRUCK.org/events. For more information contact Phyllis Abbott at 859-806-4297, or James Thurman at 859-421-585

For a full list of Week of Valor events, click here FW_ Lexington honors veterans with Week of Valor SCEDULE